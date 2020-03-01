Scott Stallings hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stallings finished his round tied for 55th at 7 over; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 5 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 4 under; and Lee Westwood and Luke Donald are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Scott Stallings hit his 259 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Scott Stallings to 2 under for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Stallings had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Stallings to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Stallings had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

Stallings got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to even-par for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Stallings's 180 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.