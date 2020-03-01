  • Dylan Frittelli shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Honda Classic

  • In the second round of The Honda Classic 2020, Dylan Frittelli sinks a 39-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Dylan Frittelli’s birdie putt from the fringe at Honda

    In the second round of The Honda Classic 2020, Dylan Frittelli sinks a 39-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th hole.