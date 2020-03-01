In his final round at the Honda Classic, Dylan Frittelli hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round in 59th at 9 over; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 5 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 4 under; and Byeong Hun An, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

On the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Frittelli hit his next to the fairway bunker. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 third. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Frittelli's 105 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 2 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Frittelli's his second shot went 6 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 4 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 3 over for the round.