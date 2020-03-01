-
Danny Lee finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Honda Classic
March 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Honda Classic, Danny Lee hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 53rd at 6 over; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 5 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 4 under; and Lee Westwood, Luke Donald, and Cameron Davis are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
After a 342 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Lee chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Lee's 143 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.
On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Lee his second shot was a drop and his approach went 108 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
Lee got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to even-par for the round.
