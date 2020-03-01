In his final round at the Honda Classic, Brice Garnett hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his round tied for 10th at 1 under; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 6 under; Brendan Steele, Byeong Hun An, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Mark Hubbard, Lee Westwood, and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the par-4 second, Garnett's 158 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Garnett chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-foot putt saving par. This put Garnett at 3 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Garnett's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Garnett had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.

Garnett hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 13th. This moved Garnett to 4 under for the round.