Brendan Steele shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Honda Classic
March 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Extended Highlights
Brendan Steele's Round 3 highlights from HondaIn the third of The Honda Classic 2020, Brendan Steele finishes in solo second and just one shot off behind Tommy Fleetwood.
Brendan Steele hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 4th at 3 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 6 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 5 under; and Tommy Fleetwood is in 3rd at 4 under.
At the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Steele hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.
Steele hit his tee shot 274 yards to the fairway bunker on the 388-yard par-4 13th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Steele to even for the round.
On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Steele to 1 over for the round.
