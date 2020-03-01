-
Jamie Lovemark putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 final round in the Honda Classic
March 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jamie Lovemark’s lengthy birdie putt at HondaIn the third round of The Honda Classic 2020, Jamie Lovemark sinks a 30-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
In his final round at the Honda Classic, Jamie Lovemark hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lovemark finished his day tied for 27th at 2 over; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 6 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 5 under; and Tommy Fleetwood is in 3rd at 4 under.
On the par-5 third, Jamie Lovemark's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Jamie Lovemark to 2 under for the round.
Lovemark got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lovemark to 1 under for the round.
On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Lovemark had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lovemark to even-par for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Lovemark his second shot was a drop and his approach went 114 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
