Billy Horschel hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Horschel finished his day tied for 42nd at 5 over; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 6 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 5 under; and Tommy Fleetwood is in 3rd at 4 under.

On his tee stroke on the 464-yard par-4 second, Billy Horschel went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the green leading to his bogey. He hit his second onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Billy Horschel to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Horschel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Horschel to even for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 217-yard par-3 green fifth, Horschel suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Horschel to 4 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Horschel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 3 over for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 388-yard par-4 13th, Horschel chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Horschel to 4 over for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 14th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Horschel stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Horschel to 3 over for the round.