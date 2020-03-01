-
Billy Horschel putts well but delivers a 5-over 75 final round in the Honda Classic
March 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Extended Highlights
Billy Horschel's Round 2 highlights from HondaIn the second of The Honda Classic 2020, Billy Horschel recorded four birdies and one bogey on a tough day to solidify a spot in the top 25 heading into Saturday.
Billy Horschel hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Horschel finished his day tied for 42nd at 5 over; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 6 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 5 under; and Tommy Fleetwood is in 3rd at 4 under.
On his tee stroke on the 464-yard par-4 second, Billy Horschel went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the green leading to his bogey. He hit his second onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Billy Horschel to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 third, Horschel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Horschel to even for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 217-yard par-3 green fifth, Horschel suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Horschel to 4 over for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Horschel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 3 over for the round.
After a 260 yard drive on the 388-yard par-4 13th, Horschel chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Horschel to 4 over for the round.
At the 465-yard par-4 14th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Horschel stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Horschel to 3 over for the round.
