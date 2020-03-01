In his final round at the Honda Classic, Fabián Gómez hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Gómez finished his round in 66th at 11 over; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 5 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 4 under; and Lee Westwood and Luke Donald are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Gómez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gómez to 1 under for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Gómez's tee shot went 175 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Gómez got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to 1 over for the round.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Gómez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to 2 over for the round.

Gómez got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Gómez's 165 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to 2 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Gómez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gómez to 1 over for the round.