Brian Harman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Harman finished his round tied for 51st at 6 over; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 5 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 4 under; and Lee Westwood and Luke Donald are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

On the 464-yard par-4 second, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Harman to 1 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Harman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to even for the round.

At the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Harman hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Harman got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Harman to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Harman hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 16th. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.