Kevin Streelman hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 47th at 6 over; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 6 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 5 under; and Tommy Fleetwood is in 3rd at 4 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to even for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Streelman's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Streelman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 over for the round.

Streelman got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 2 and one putting, moving Streelman to 3 over for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 438-yard par-4 12th, Streelman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streelman to 4 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Streelman's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.