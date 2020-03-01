-
-
Nick Watney shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Honda Classic
-
March 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 01, 2020
Nick Watney hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 27th at 2 over; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 6 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 5 under; and Tommy Fleetwood is in 3rd at 4 under.
On the par-5 third, Watney's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Watney to even for the round.
Watney got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 1 over for the round.
On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Watney to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.