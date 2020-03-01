In his final round at the Honda Classic, Jhonattan Vegas hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 27th at 2 over; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 6 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 5 under; and Tommy Fleetwood is in 3rd at 4 under.

Vegas got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Vegas's 112 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to even-par for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Vegas's tee shot went 169 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Vegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to even for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Vegas to 1 over for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 438-yard par-4 12th, Vegas chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Vegas to 2 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Vegas's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Vegas had a 189 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 over for the round.