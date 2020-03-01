  • Charl Schwartzel shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Honda Classic

  • In the third round of The Honda Classic 2020, Tommy Fleetwood leads by one shot over Brendan Steele heading into the final round.
    Round Recaps

    Tommy Fleetwood leads by one shot at Honda

    In the third round of The Honda Classic 2020, Tommy Fleetwood leads by one shot over Brendan Steele heading into the final round.