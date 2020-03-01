In his final round at the Honda Classic, Charl Schwartzel hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Schwartzel finished his day tied for 17th at even par; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 6 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 5 under; and Tommy Fleetwood is in 3rd at 4 under.

Schwartzel got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Schwartzel chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to even-par for the round.

Schwartzel hit his tee at the green on the 217-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 46-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Schwartzel's 161 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Schwartzel had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 11th, Schwartzel got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th, Schwartzel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to even for the round.

Schwartzel got a double bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 2 over for the round.