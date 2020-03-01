-
Matt Jones shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Honda Classic
March 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matt Jones drains birdie from 36 feet at HondaIn the second round of The Honda Classic 2020, Matt Jones sinks a 36-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
In his final round at the Honda Classic, Matt Jones hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Jones finished his round tied for 50th at 6 over; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 5 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 4 under; and Byeong Hun An, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 third, Jones had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Jones chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jones to even-par for the round.
Jones got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 1 over for the round.
