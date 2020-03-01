-
Jason Dufner putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 final round in the Honda Classic
March 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Dufner’s lengthy birdie putt at HondaIn the final round of The Honda Classic 2020, Jason Dufner sinks a 34-foot birdie putt on the par-3 5th hole.
In his final round at the Honda Classic, Jason Dufner hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Dufner finished his day tied for 27th at 2 over; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 6 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 5 under; and Tommy Fleetwood is in 3rd at 4 under.
On the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Jason Dufner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jason Dufner to 1 under for the round.
Dufner hit his tee at the green on the 217-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Dufner's 122 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to even-par for the round.
