-
-
Jimmy Walker putts himself to an even-par final round of the Honda Classic
-
March 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 01, 2020
-
Highlights
Jimmy Walker’s clutch bunker shot at HondaIn the final round of The Honda Classic 2020, Jimmy Walker holes a 32-foot bunker shot for birdie on the par-4 8th hole.
In his final round at the Honda Classic, Jimmy Walker hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Walker finished his day tied for 21st at 1 over; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 6 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 5 under; and Tommy Fleetwood is in 3rd at 4 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Jimmy Walker chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Jimmy Walker to 1 over for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Walker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.