  • Jimmy Walker putts himself to an even-par final round of the Honda Classic

  • In the final round of The Honda Classic 2020, Jimmy Walker holes a 32-foot bunker shot for birdie on the par-4 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Jimmy Walker’s clutch bunker shot at Honda

    In the final round of The Honda Classic 2020, Jimmy Walker holes a 32-foot bunker shot for birdie on the par-4 8th hole.