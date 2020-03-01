-
Ian Poulter shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Honda Classic
March 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Ian Poulter hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Poulter finished his round tied for 34th at 2 over; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 7 under; Brendan Steele and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Byeong Hun An and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 third, Poulter had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Poulter had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to even for the round.
On the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Poulter reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 438-yard par-4 12th, Poulter chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poulter to even-par for the round.
