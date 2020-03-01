Zach Johnson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 13 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his round in 68th at 13 over; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 5 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 4 under; and Lee Westwood and Luke Donald are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

On the 464-yard par-4 second, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Johnson hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 third. This moved Johnson to 2 over for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Johnson's tee shot went 267 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 107 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 92 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Johnson to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Johnson had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 over for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Johnson's tee shot went 268 yards to the fairway bunker, his third shot was a drop, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.