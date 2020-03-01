-
Luke Donald shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Honda Classic
March 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
Luke Donald hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Donald finished his day tied for 11th at 1 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 6 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 5 under; and Tommy Fleetwood is in 3rd at 4 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Donald had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 third, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Donald to even for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 1 over for the round.
Donald got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 2 over for the round.
At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Donald got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Donald to 3 over for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Donald's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 2 over for the round.
