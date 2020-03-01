In his final round at the Honda Classic, Rory Sabbatini hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 35th at 3 over; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 6 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 5 under; and Tommy Fleetwood is in 3rd at 4 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

Sabbatini got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to even-par for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Sabbatini's tee shot went 218 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Sabbatini's 168 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to even for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Sabbatini had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.

Sabbatini got a bogey on the 388-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 3 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Sabbatini's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.