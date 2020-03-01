In his final round at the Honda Classic, Vaughn Taylor hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Taylor finished his round tied for 45th at 5 over; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 7 under; Brendan Steele, Byeong Hun An, Sungjae Im, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Mark Hubbard and Lee Westwood are tied for 6th at 3 under.

Vaughn Taylor got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Vaughn Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Taylor's 135 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Taylor had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Taylor's 203 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 15th, Taylor hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Taylor his second shot was a drop, his fourth shot was a drop, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he 1 putted for quadruple bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.