Ryan Palmer finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Honda Classic
March 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 01, 2020
Highlights
Ryan Palmer sinks 31-footer for birdie at HondaIn the third round of The Honda Classic 2020, Ryan Palmer drains a 31-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 15th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his final round at the Honda Classic, Ryan Palmer hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 17th at even par; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 6 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 5 under; and Tommy Fleetwood is in 3rd at 4 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Palmer's 106 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Palmer's tee shot went 223 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.
On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Palmer's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
