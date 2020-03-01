Cameron Percy hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Percy finished his round tied for 60th at 10 over; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 5 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 4 under; and Lee Westwood and Luke Donald are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Percy hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 third. This moved Percy to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Percy hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Percy to 2 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Percy's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Percy had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Percy to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Percy's 174 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 1 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Percy had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Percy to 3 over for the round.