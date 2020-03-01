-
Strong putting brings Lee Westwood an even-par round four of the Honda Classic
March 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
Murray's electric ace celebration, Fleetwood's first 54-hole leadIn The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps Round 3 of The Honda Classic, where Grayson Murray celebrated like he won the golf tournament with his ace at the rocking 17th, where Tommy Fleetwood took his first 54-hole lead on the PGA TOUR with a 48-footer.
Lee Westwood hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Westwood finished his day tied for 4th at 3 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 6 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 5 under; and Tommy Fleetwood is in 3rd at 4 under.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Lee Westwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee Westwood to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Westwood had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Westwood to even for the round.
Westwood got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westwood to 1 over for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Westwood chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Westwood to even-par for the round.
