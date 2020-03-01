  • Strong putting brings Lee Westwood an even-par round four of the Honda Classic

  • In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps Round 3 of The Honda Classic, where Grayson Murray celebrated like he won the golf tournament with his ace at the rocking 17th, where Tommy Fleetwood took his first 54-hole lead on the PGA TOUR with a 48-footer.
    The Takeaway

    Murray's electric ace celebration, Fleetwood's first 54-hole lead

