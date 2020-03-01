In his final round at the Honda Classic, Stewart Cink hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Cink finished his round tied for 54th at 7 over; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 7 under; Sungjae Im is in 2nd at 5 under; and Mark Hubbard, Luke Donald, Brendan Steele, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

Cink got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 1 over for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Cink his second shot was a drop and his approach went 103 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cink to 4 over for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Cink hit a tee shot 218 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Cink's 93 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Cink had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Cink got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Cink to 4 over for the round.