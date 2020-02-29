In his third round at the Honda Classic, Matthew Wolff hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wolff finished his round tied for 52nd at 4 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 6 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, Luke Donald, and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, Tommy Fleetwood, and Nick Watney are tied for 6th at 3 under.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 third, Matthew Wolff hit his 187 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Matthew Wolff to 1 under for the round.

Wolff got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to even-par for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Wolff's tee shot went 230 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Wolff's 151 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to even for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 1 over for the round.

Wolff got a bogey on the 388-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 2 over for the round.