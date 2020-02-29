-
Matthew Wolff putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 third round in the Honda Classic
February 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matthew Wolff’s impressive second leads to birdie at HondaIn the third round of The Honda Classic 2020, Matthew Wolff hits his 187-yard second shot from the rough to within 14 feet of the cup at the par-3 5th hole. He would two putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his third round at the Honda Classic, Matthew Wolff hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wolff finished his round tied for 52nd at 4 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 6 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, Luke Donald, and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, Tommy Fleetwood, and Nick Watney are tied for 6th at 3 under.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 third, Matthew Wolff hit his 187 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Matthew Wolff to 1 under for the round.
Wolff got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to even-par for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Wolff's tee shot went 230 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Wolff's 151 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to even for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 1 over for the round.
Wolff got a bogey on the 388-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 2 over for the round.
