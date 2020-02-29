Hayden Buckley hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Buckley finished his round in 69th at 12 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, Nick Watney, Jamie Lovemark, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Buckley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to even for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Buckley got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 3 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Buckley to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Buckley hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Buckley to 7 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 450-yard par-4 11th, Buckley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Buckley to 8 over for the round.

Buckley got a bogey on the 388-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 9 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 14th, Buckley chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Buckley to 10 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Buckley's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 102 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 12 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Buckley hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 11 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Buckley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 10 over for the round.