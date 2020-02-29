-
-
Wyndham Clark shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Honda Classic
-
February 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 29, 2020
Wyndham Clark hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Clark finished his round tied for 42nd at 3 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, Gary Woodland, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Jamie Lovemark, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, Nick Watney, and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 6th at 3 under.
At the 450-yard par-4 11th, Clark got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Clark to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Clark had a 67 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Clark hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 2 over for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Clark chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.