In his third round at the Honda Classic, Aaron Wise hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wise finished his round tied for 42nd at 3 over; Luke Donald and Brendan Steele are tied for 1st at 5 under; Lee Westwood and Sepp Straka are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sungjae Im, Daniel Berger, Charl Schwartzel, Tommy Fleetwood, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Aaron Wise got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aaron Wise to 1 over for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 second, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 2 over for the round.

Wise got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 3 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Wise's 72 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Wise chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Wise to 2 over for the round.