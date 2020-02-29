-
Sepp Straka shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Honda Classic
February 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Sepp Straka hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 23rd at 1 over; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 5 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 4 under; and Lee Westwood and Luke Donald are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
At the 538-yard par-5 third, Straka got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Straka to even for the round.
At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Straka hit a tee shot 222 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.
On the 388-yard par-4 13th, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 1 over for the round.
At the 465-yard par-4 14th, Straka got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Straka to 2 over for the round.
On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Straka's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
Straka got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 4 over for the round.
