J.T. Poston hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 8th at 1 under; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 5 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 4 under; and Lee Westwood and Luke Donald are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

On the 464-yard par-4 second, Poston had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Poston to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.

At the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Poston's tee shot went 276 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 74 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Poston to 4 over for the round.

At the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Poston hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 3 over for the round.

Poston got a bogey on the 427-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 4 over for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 11th, Poston got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Poston to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Poston had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Poston's 91 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 3 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Poston's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Poston chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 3 over for the round.