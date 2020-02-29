  • J.T. Poston shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Honda Classic

  • In the third round of The Honda Classic 2020, J.T. Poston sinks a 28-foot birdie putt on the par-3 5th hole.
    Highlights

    J.T. Poston’s 28-foot birdie putt at Honda

