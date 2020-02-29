In his third round at the Honda Classic, Kramer Hickok hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hickok finished his round tied for 44th at 2 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the par-4 first, Hickok's 131 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hickok hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Hickok to even-par for the round.

Hickok got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to even for the round.

Hickok missed the green on his first shot on the 226-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 14 yards for birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Hickok had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Hickok chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Hickok hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hickok at even for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Hickok chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.