-
-
Kurt Kitayama shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Honda Classic
-
February 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 29, 2020
-
Highlights
Kurt Kitayama’s 24-foot birdie putt at HondaIn the opening round of The Honda Classic 2020, Kurt Kitayama sinks a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-3 5th hole.
Kurt Kitayama hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kitayama finished his round tied for 37th at 2 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 6 under; Lee Westwood is in 2nd at 5 under; and Luke Donald, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Kitayama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.
Kitayama tee shot went 193 yards to the right rough and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kitayama to even for the round.
On the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Kitayama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kitayama to 1 over for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Kitayama chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 2 over for the round.
On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Kitayama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.