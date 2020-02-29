-
Sam Burns shoots 6-over 76 in round three of the Honda Classic
February 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Sam Burns hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Burns finished his round tied for 56th at 6 over; Luke Donald and Brendan Steele are tied for 1st at 5 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Lee Westwood, Sungjae Im, Daniel Berger, Charl Schwartzel, and Robby Shelton are tied for 4th at 3 under.
On the 464-yard par-4 second, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 third, Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burns to even for the round.
Burns got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 1 over for the round.
On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Burns had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 2 over for the round.
On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Burns to 6 over for the round.
