Richy Werenski shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Honda Classic
February 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Brendan Steele takes the 36-hole lead HondaIn the second round of The Honda Classic 2020, Brendan Steele cards a 3-under 67 to take the lead by one shot.
Richy Werenski hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Werenski finished his day tied for 23rd at 1 over; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 5 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 4 under; and Lee Westwood and Luke Donald are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Werenski hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Werenski missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Werenski to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 226-yard par-3 seventh green, Werenski suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Werenski at 2 over for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 3 over for the round.
Werenski got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 4 over for the round.
