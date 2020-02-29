In his third round at the Honda Classic, Brandon Hagy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hagy finished his round tied for 17th at even par; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 7 under; Lee Westwood is in 2nd at 5 under; and Luke Donald, Cameron Davis, and Nick Watney are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the par-4 first, Hagy's 135 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 third, Hagy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Hagy's tee shot went 188 yards to the right intermediate rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Hagy got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to even-par for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 11th, Hagy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Hagy had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to even for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 14th, Hagy's tee shot went 260 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 45 yards to the left side of the fairway, his third shot went 93 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Hagy's 168 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to even-par for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Hagy hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.