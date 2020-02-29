Maverick McNealy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. McNealy finished his round tied for 16th at even par; Lee Westwood is in 1st at 4 under; Luke Donald, Sungjae Im, Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood, and Brendan Steele are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Cameron Davis and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 7th at 2 under.

After a 297 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, McNealy chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, McNealy had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 217-yard par-3 fifth green, McNealy suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McNealy at 1 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, McNealy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McNealy to even for the round.

At the 427-yard par-4 eighth, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt saving par. This put McNealy at even-par for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th, McNealy had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving McNealy to 2 over for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 15th, McNealy hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.

At the 556-yard par-5 18th, McNealy got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left McNealy to 1 over for the round.