Robby Shelton hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Shelton finished his round tied for 9th at 1 under; Lee Westwood is in 1st at 4 under; Luke Donald, Sungjae Im, Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood, and Brendan Steele are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Cameron Davis and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 7th at 2 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Shelton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Shelton had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Shelton's 80 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.

Shelton got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 1 under for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Shelton's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 1 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Shelton chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to even-par for the round.