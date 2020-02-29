In his third round at the Honda Classic, Austin Cook hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Cook finished his round tied for 65th at 8 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Jamie Lovemark, Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Cook hit an approach shot from 206 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Cook's tee shot went 176 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Cook's tee shot went 187 yards to the right rough and his approach went 44 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Cook's 122 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to even for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 450-yard par-4 11th, Cook chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.

Cook got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 2 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 179-yard par-3 green 15th, Cook suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 4 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Cook chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 6 over for the round.