In his third round at the Honda Classic, Talor Gooch hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Gooch finished his round tied for 53rd at 5 over; Luke Donald and Brendan Steele are tied for 1st at 5 under; Charl Schwartzel is in 3rd at 4 under; and Lee Westwood, Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood, and Sepp Straka are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Gooch hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Gooch hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gooch at 2 over for the round.

Gooch got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 3 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 450-yard par-4 11th, Gooch chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gooch to 4 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 5 over for the round.

Gooch hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 16th. This moved Gooch to 7 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Gooch hit an approach shot from 247 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Gooch to 5 over for the round.