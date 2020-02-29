-
Cameron Davis shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Honda Classic
February 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Davis’ 32-foot birdie putt at HondaIn the second round of The Honda Classic 2020, Cameron Davis sinks a 32-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
In his third round at the Honda Classic, Cameron Davis hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 14th at even par; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 5 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 4 under; and Lee Westwood and Luke Donald are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
Davis hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 second. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Davis to even-par for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Davis chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Davis hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Davis at even for the round.
Davis got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 over for the round.
Davis his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Davis to 2 over for the round.
