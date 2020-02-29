-
Daniel Berger shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Honda Classic
February 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In his third round at the Honda Classic, Daniel Berger hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Berger finished his day tied for 5th at 2 under; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 5 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 4 under; and Lee Westwood and Luke Donald are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
On the par-4 first, Berger's 122 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Berger had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.
On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Berger got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Berger to 1 under for the round.
