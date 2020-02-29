In his third round at the Honda Classic, Sungjae Im hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 5th at 2 under; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 5 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 4 under; and Lee Westwood and Luke Donald are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

Im got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to even-par for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Im hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Im's 95 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 179-yard par-3 green 15th, Im suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to even for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Im chipped in his fifth from 12 yards, carding a par. This kept Im at even-par for the round.