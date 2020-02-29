In his third round at the Honda Classic, Sam Ryder hit 13 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Ryder finished his round tied for 60th at 7 over; Lee Westwood and Brendan Steele are tied for 1st at 5 under; Luke Donald, J.T. Poston, and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Shane Lowry, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 6th at 3 under.

At the 365-yard par-4 first, Ryder got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Ryder tee shot went 207 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 14 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Ryder's 134 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 2 over for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 3 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 4 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Ryder hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ryder at 5 over for the round.