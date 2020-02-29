In his third round at the Honda Classic, Harold Varner III hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Varner III finished his day tied for 53rd at 5 over; Tommy Fleetwood is in 1st at 5 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 4 under; and Lee Westwood and Luke Donald are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

Varner III hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 second. This moved Varner III to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Varner III hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Varner III to 2 over for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Varner III's tee shot went 197 yards to the fringe and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Varner III hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Varner III at 4 over for the round.

Varner III got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 5 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th, Varner III had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Varner III to 7 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Varner III chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 6 over for the round.