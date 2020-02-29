Matthew NeSmith hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. NeSmith finished his round tied for 49th at 3 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.

At the 464-yard par-4 second, NeSmith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to even for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, NeSmith's his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 427-yard par-4 eighth, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put NeSmith at even-par for the round.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, NeSmith had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to even for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, NeSmith's tee shot went 177 yards to the fringe and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, NeSmith hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 18th. This moved NeSmith to even-par for the round.