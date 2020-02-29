Mark Hubbard hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his round tied for 10th at 1 under; Sungjae Im, Charl Schwartzel, Tommy Fleetwood, and Brendan Steele are tied for 1st at 4 under; Daniel Berger, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 5th at 3 under; and Cameron Davis and Sepp Straka are tied for 8th at 2 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hubbard had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

Hubbard tee shot went 208 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to even for the round.

Hubbard got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

At the 388-yard par-4 13th, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Hubbard at even-par for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Hubbard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.