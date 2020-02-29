Patrick Rodgers hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Rodgers finished his round tied for 32nd at 2 over; Luke Donald and Brendan Steele are tied for 1st at 5 under; Sepp Straka and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Lee Westwood, Sungjae Im, and Daniel Berger are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 479-yard par-4 sixth hole, Rodgers chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Rodgers had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Rodgers hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 438-yard par-4 12th. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 15th, Rodgers hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to even for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Rodgers his chip went 29 yards to the green and his third shot was a drop where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 2 over for the round.