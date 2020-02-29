-
Mackenzie Hughes putts well in round three of the Honda Classic
February 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Honda Classic, Mackenzie Hughes hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hughes finished his round tied for 20th at 1 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, Nick Watney, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 5th at 3 under.
Mackenzie Hughes got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mackenzie Hughes to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 third, Hughes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hughes to even-par for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Hughes's 165 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Hughes chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 4 under for the round.
