Beau Hossler shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Honda Classic
February 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 29, 2020
Highlights
Beau Hossler’s birdie chip shot on No. 17 at HondaIn the third round of The Honda Classic 2020, Beau Hossler holes a 47-foot chip shot for birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
Beau Hossler hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hossler finished his round tied for 33rd at 2 over; Luke Donald and Brendan Steele are tied for 1st at 5 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Lee Westwood, Sungjae Im, Daniel Berger, Charl Schwartzel, and Robby Shelton are tied for 4th at 3 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hossler hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 third, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to even for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Hossler went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Hossler to even-par for the round.
On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 1 over for the round.
At the 450-yard par-4 11th, Hossler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hossler to 2 over for the round.
On the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.
Hossler got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 2 over for the round.
Hossler missed the green on his first shot on the 175-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 16 yards for birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.
